Mall adding women's retailer and a food court restaurant By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal Apr 5, 2023

TUPELO – The Mall at Barnes Crossing is adding two more tenants in the coming months, a retailer and a restaurant.

Women's clothing retailer Windsor is opening this summer, while OMG Grillhouse is expected to open by June.

Windsor will have its second store in Mississippi when it opens in Tupelo, with the other location at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland.

Windsor offers women's clothing and fashion accessories including dresses, tops, skirts, denim, shoes and more.

The company got its start as a hosiery and lingerie store by brothers Albert and Maurice Zakeria in Southern California in 1937, and has grown to more than 300 stores.

Windsor says it has "made beauty accessible to all women, not just the celebrities," and its mission is to "create an oasis that inspires and empowers women."

Windsor will be the second recently announced women's clothing retailer coming to the mall. Earlier this year, officials announced that Daily Thread would be opening in August.

With the opening of OMG Grillehouse, the mall will have 100% occupancy of its food court.

The restaurant opened in 2020 in Starkville and has a menu that includes burgers, catfish, shrimp, ribs, chicken tenders and wings.

However, the menu won't be that extensive at the food court location, with a different menu to be offered.

Dennis Seid Reporter
Dennis covers business and economic development for the Daily Journal.