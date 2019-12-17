The Mall at Barnes Crossing has two new tenants at the food court.
Opening Sunday was Yummy Box Taco, and opening Tuesday was Chocolate Moonshine.
• Yummy Box has tacos, of course, but also quesadillas, burritos, nachos, tostada salads, wings, several Mexican rices and special entrees. It's located in the old Peppers spot next to Malibu Wings.
• Chocolate Moonshine is in the former Cinnabon kiosk near the Carousel next to the foodcourt.
Moonshine isn't sold, but it does sell gourmet fudge and chocolates.
The Pennsylvania-based company says it sources local ingredients and imported Belgian chocolate, "each confection from our nationally recognized creamy fudge to our unique truffle bars is made in a small batch process."