TUPELO • After being closed since late March due to the coronavirus, The Mall at Barnes Crossing is reopening Tuesday, albeit on a smaller scale.
The mall’s owner, Brookfield Properties, said the shopping center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance,” said mall general manager Jeff Snyder. “As our center prepares for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into our property.”
The company said new measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.
While dining is still restricted statewide to curbside and carryout, seating in the mall’s food court will remain closed. Food court tenants that choose to reopen will be available for carryout only.
So far, only Chick-Fil-A has indicated that it will be open.
Retailers at the mall who have said they will reopen include Artistic Design, Barnes and Noble, Buckle, Dick’s Sporting Goods, LensCrafters, Little’s Jewelers, Reed’s, Reed’s Jewelers and Shoe Dept. Encore.
The Mall said stores will update their hours on its website at barnescrossing.com .
Two stores at the nearby Market Center, also owned by Brookfield, will open as well: Sally Beauty Supply and Shoe Carnival.
Several amenities at the mall will not be unavailable until further notice: valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels.
The Mall at Barnes Crossing opened in March 1990.