TUPELO • Brookfield Properties, owner of The Mall at Barnes Crossing, has launched a nationwide effort to help local Black- and minority-owned businesses expand their reach.
The Partner to Empower program opened with the goal of aiding those businesses through funding, resources and retail expertise, the company said. The program is designed to help underserved communities grow their business with a brick-and-mortar location at Brookfield shopping centers.
Brookfield has committed to investing up to $25 million in the Partner to Empower Program through 2025, dedicated to the many costs of building out a store. In addition, both business and industry experts will be available to support program participants throughout the partnership.
According to Brookfield, the first round of the program, which ran in the spring of 2021, brought in hundreds of applications throughout the Southeast region of the country.
“We want to reflect the markets of each of our centers by giving an advantage to the small businesses of under-represented groups that would benefit most,” said Michelle Isabel, vice president of retail business development at Brookfield Properties.
Isabel said the first round of the program exceeded expectations. She said the company is eager to begin the next round and continue growing the company’s partnership with minority-owned businesses.
“By helping these entrepreneurs with the necessary resources to succeed, we hope it will lead us in the right direction to better our communities,” Isabel said.
Applications for the program opened Feb. 16 and will continue through March 18. Those who want to apply can do so at www.partnertoempower.co.
Those applicants that advance to the next round will present their finances, business goals and their overall business story to a panel of Brookfield Properties representatives. If the applicant makes it through the interview process, they will enter the store build-out stage and/or participate in Brookfield Properties’ Partner to Empower Retail Workshop, where they’ll learn about the fundamentals of building a successful business.
The Partner to Empower Program is designed for entrepreneurs who are either ready or wanting to open a physical storefront. The program expands nationwide in 2022, with the year’s first round of applications open to malls in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. Additional rounds of applications will open throughout 2022.
Brookfield Properties is a North American subsidiary of commercial real estate company Brookfield Property Partners, which itself is a subsidiary of alternative asset management company Brookfield Asset Management. It is responsible for the property management of the company's real estate portfolio, which includes facilities in the office, multi-family residential, retail, hospitality and logistics industries. It manages more than 800 properties, including nearly 200 retail properties worldwide.