TUPELO - Building means putting different materials together to produce something where nothing once stood. Wood, glass and steel are joined to create a restaurant, store or hotel.
Sculpture is the art of removing what doesn’t belong to uncover a figure that was there all the time. Marble is chipped away to reveal a figure, frozen in stone.
For Colin Maloney, 60, serving his home community involves a good bit of each. It also involves his own education on what it takes to succeed, both for himself and for those around him.
Maloney grew up in his father’s glass business and worked as a manager of commercial real estate for a company in Tupelo before graduating to the art of operating businesses of his own.
“For the first seven or eight years or so, beginning around 1997, I started several businesses,” Maloney said. “Concrete, construction, glass, civil engineering, trucking, real estate and more. I was doing several companies and figured out you can be too big and too diverse. I was working my tail off, 60 or 70 hours a week, and we were making money, but I wasn’t able to grow like I wanted. One business would do well, then the others would lag. I’d shift my focus, and a different company would do well and still others would lag.
“I figured out the success followed my focus," he said. "Whatever business I was working on would do well, and the others would suffer. I had to consolidate a little bit.”
Maloney said his breakthrough came when he figured out just working hard doesn’t necessarily mean working well.
“My passion is still working in the business,” he said. “I still enjoy getting out there and digging in the dirt. I’ll take a day and drive a truck with the truck drivers. I still enjoy going to the glass company and cutting glass. I’m happy pulling a screed on concrete. Working in the business brings me a great deal of satisfaction, but what I learned was, I needed to be working on the business rather than in it, and that has its own satisfactions as well."
Maloney said he learned to hire the right people, recognize their strengths and weaknesses, and put them in the places in which they'd succeed.
"When we’re doing well, it’s because we put people where their talents are best served, and they can be winners at it," he said. "You have to take care of your people and make sure they understand, too, where they’re going to win. We have a ton of winners.
“Surrounding yourself with really, really good people, knowing they’re probably smarter than you, is the number one key to success," he said.
That helped Maloney and company make it through the recession of the late 2000s, and today they’re thriving. They have offices in Tupelo, Jackson, Nashville and Austin. Currently they’re working on roughly 50 jobs across the Southeast and have 280 full-time employees.
One signature project underway is the renovation of the historic Carnation plant in Tupelo, near the intersection of Carnation and S. Church Streets. Its towering 175-foot smokestack has been part of the city’s skyline for nearly 100 years. The plant was built in early 1927 on a site chosen for its proximity to reliable roads and established rail. It was a major economic development achievement in its day. The 36,000-square foot facility was used by Carnation to produce their evaporated milk product. Reports from the time indicate plans called for construction crews to work day and night to get it built in 90 days. The ceremonial groundbreaking was held Feb. 1, 1927, and the plant actually opened May 14 of the same year. Carnation expected to receive its first batch of milk from local dairy farmers that month.
In all, the plant was expected to produce 100,000 pounds of evaporated milk daily, keeping 10,000 cows in a 50-mile radius busy and helping the dairy industry flourish in Northeast Mississippi.
The plant’s arrival proved timely. Cotton crops had been destroyed by boll weevils in the seasons before, and the Great Depression would arrive soon after. Through it all, the plant provided steady income for farmers, employing hundreds of independent dairy and Carnation plant workers for almost 45 years. The plant was closed in 1972.
The facility is being renovated into 33 apartments of low-income, elderly housing. The final price tag for the work is expected to be just over $10 million, and it’s set for completion before Christmas of 2024.
Before Century began work on the site a few months ago, the plant had lain dormant for many decades. While the windows and roof had decayed, the plant’s backbone remained strong as ever.
Its builders may have worked quickly, but construction crews and their architects worked extremely well. Century’s workers and engineers have found the Carnation building remains in excellent shape. What’s more, its supporting columns, walls and load-bearing elements were built to standards far in excess of that actually needed for the plant’s work.
Wood grain from the lumber used to make the concrete forms is still clearly visible in many places.
“They overbuilt,” Dason Maloney, Colin’s son and an employee of Century Construction, said. “They used grades of concrete much stronger than what the job really called for, and they poured a lot of it. As a result, most of the concrete is still in excellent condition.”
Century’s attraction to the job is born of proximity as much as anything.
“It’s literally in our own back yard,” Dason Maloney said, pointing from the middle of the Carnation site to a building on S. Church St. “That building was my dad’s dad's office.”
Dason's grandfather grew up in Mill Village. Renovating the Carnation plant brings the Maloney family full circle.
“Tupelo is where my family is,” Colin Maloney said. “There are tons of opportunities in Tupelo. The growth here is excellent.
“The Tupelo spirit is definitely still alive and well. You see it especially downtown. There’s great energy in the redevelopment of downtown.”
Soon, visitors to the redeveloped Carnation plant will see it too.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.