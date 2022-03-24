Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
The Tupelo location is set to open June 1. It is next to Car Wash USA on West Main Street and across the street from Papa John's. The Tupelo store occupies about 1,800 square feet, and a rental space next to it occupies another 1,600-1,700 square feet.
“We were attracted to Marco’s Pizza because of the quality ingredients and growth opportunities the brand could offer us,” said Bostick. “We are excited to be so close to Mississippi State University and bring our fresh products, quality service, and plenty of jobs to the students and locals in the Starkville area.”
The Marco’s menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or build-your-own pizza, plus a variety of its signature Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls, a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.
The menu also includes oven-baked subs, CheezyBread, chicken dippers and wings, salads and desserts.
Marco's is available with carryout, delivery, app and online ordering.
Marco's Pizza was founded in 1978 near Toledo, Ohio by Italian immigrant Pasquale Giammarco, and today there are some 1,000 stores in 34 states.