STARKVILLE – The first of many Marco's Pizza locations for franchise owners Mark and Angela Clegg is now up and running, with the couple's first store in Starkville opening.

Located at 385 College View St. Suite 25, the store is overseen by the Clegg's long-time family friend and business partner, Katie Bostick, who is the Director of Operations.

The team plans to open 20 to 25 locations in the next 10 years.

The Tupelo location is set to open June 1. It is next to Car Wash USA on West Main Street and across the street from Papa John's. The Tupelo store occupies about 1,800 square feet, and a rental space next to it occupies another 1,600-1,700 square feet.

“We were attracted to Marco’s Pizza because of the quality ingredients and growth opportunities the brand could offer us,” said Bostick. “We are excited to be so close to Mississippi State University and bring our fresh products, quality service, and plenty of jobs to the students and locals in the Starkville area.”

The Marco’s menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or build-your-own pizza, plus a variety of its signature Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls, a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

The menu also includes oven-baked subs, CheezyBread, chicken dippers and wings, salads and desserts.

Marco's is available with carryout, delivery, app and online ordering.

Marco's Pizza was founded in 1978 near Toledo, Ohio by Italian immigrant Pasquale Giammarco, and today there are some 1,000 stores in 34 states.

