TUPELO – Two Marco's Pizza locations are opening this year in Starkville and Tupelo, respectively, followed later by another in Columbus.
The franchise owner is Mark Clegg, who also owns the Wise Staffing office in Tupelo. He also bought the Baskin-Robbins stores in Tupelo a couple of years ago.
"We're going to open the Tupelo store sometime in the fall, between Halloween and Thanksgiving," Clegg said. "We'll be opening in Starkville first, hopefully in July or August, then within 90 days, while we're doing the build-out in Starkville we'll begin building in Tupelo, that way we won't be opening two restaurants at the same time."
In Starkville, the Marco's will be located near College Station in a leased space. In Tupelo the standalone store will be built next to Car Wash USA on West Main Street – and across the street from Papa John's.
The Tupelo store will occupy about 1,800 square feet, and include a pickup window. In addition, rental space next to it will occupy 1,600-1,700 square feet.
It will be built by M & N Construction.
Marco's Pizza was founded in 1978 near Toledo, Ohio by Italian immigrant Pasquale Giammarco, and today there are some 1,000 stores in 34 states. In Mississippi, stores are located in Corinth and Oxford.
The menu includes pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads and sides.
Clegg said a Columbus location hasn't been determined, but after that, he has plans to expand in other parts of the state, as well as into Alabama and Tennessee.
As for opening in Tupelo, which will serve as franchise headquarters, Clegg said he thinks the community will embrace the concept whole-heartedly.
"We're really excited about it," he said. "We use really fresh ingredients, and you'll be able to tell the difference."
Hours for the restaurant will be Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m to midnight. Each store will employ about 25-30 people.
Marco's ranked No. 2 in the Pizza category on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 "Franchise 500" ranking, and No. 6 in the Largest Pizza Chain category on Restaurant Business' 2020 "Top 500 Chains" ranking.
Pizza is big business in the U.S., racking up some $46 billion in sales last year. Marco's is the eighth-largest pizza company in the U.S., with nearly $600 million in sales.