TUPELO • The framework on dozens of buildings, from homes to hotels is steadily being built at Landmark Lifestyles, the 28-acre development on North Gloster Street.
Landmark is a $50-million project that will include senior living residences, hotels, restaurants and retail shops.
The senior living community at the back of the property anchors the project. The main two-story building –which has 95 assisted living and memory care suites – measures almost 52,000 square feet on the first floor and 44,000 square feet on the second floor. The building also features a landscaped courtyard. Nearby, 23 independent living cottages offer another residency option.
Developer Bruce Patel said this week that, “everything on the site is moving along smoothly and we expect work to continue to be on track.”
The senior living center is expected to be finished in early to mid-2021.
Two Hilton-brand hotels are being built at the same time, and will have a total of 179 rooms between them. They will be in the area south of Landmark Boulevard, which runs through the middle of the development.
A Tru hotel will have 90 guest rooms, while a Home2Suites will have 89 rooms. They should also open about the same time as the senior living center.
Steak n’ Shake opened in June 2019 on the front portion of the Landmark site. Another restaurant is targeted for the plot of land across Landmark Boulevard from Steak n’ Shake.