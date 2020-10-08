OLIVE BRANCH • Material Bank, the world’s largest material marketplace in the architecture, design and construction industry, is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. The project is a $14.5 million investment and will create 300 jobs.
The company, with more than 300 brands for customers, expects to begin operations in the facility in January.
Material Bank is leasing a newly constructed 369,470-square-foot facility located in the I-22 Logistics Park. From there, employees will distribute architecture and design material samples, including wallcoverings, paint, flooring, textiles, carpets and more, to customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Olive Branch facility will be Material Bank’s first in the state.
“Material Bank is the latest to join a growing list of industry leaders that are realizing the numerous advantages of doing business in DeSoto County, which is a prime location for companies with extensive shipping needs,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “I am proud to welcome Material Bank to Mississippi and appreciate the company for bringing hundreds of new jobs to Northwest Mississippi.”
Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for equipment relocation and workforce training. The company also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Tennessee Valley Authority also is assisting with the project.
“Our growth has been incredible, and more space was critical to continue to support that growth,” said Material Bank Founder and CEO Adam Sandow. “With its close proximity to the FedeEx Global Headquarters, we’re thrilled to be opening a distribution facility in DeSoto County. We look forward to creating new job opportunities in this thriving community, including higher-than-average wages for our team.”