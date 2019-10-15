JACKSON • John H. McKay is the new president and CEO of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association. His ascendence to the role was unanimously approved by the MMA’s board of directors last week.
McKay had been acting as the interim president and CEO since July 30, when Jay C. Moon stepped down and assumed the position of senior policy consultant. Moon had led MMA since 2003.
McKay has worked at the association for 11 years in the roles of deputy director of government affairs and executive vice president. In a press release, the association said he “has helped to evaluate, prepare and support legislation that impacts taxes, workforce development, environmental regulations and transportation. In addition, he has had daily supervisory responsibility for the membership, government affairs and communication activities of the association.”
Before he joined the MMA, McKay was the ICMA Management Fellow with the Sarasota County Government in Sarasota, Florida, where he supported a variety of county initiatives including public works, budget preparation, communications and financial analytics.
McKay earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi with a concentration in Political Science and English, and he has a Master of Public Administration degree from the College of Charleston, in Charleston, South Carolina. He also is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute in Norman, Oklahoma.