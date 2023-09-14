TUPELO – Digital marketing agency McLean Advertising has partnered with an award-winning local production company to offer video production services to its clients.
McLean has established a partnership with Tupelo-based Premium Productions, which for 15 years has delivered high-quality corporate video and audio production services. With the partnership, McLean now offers Premium Productions' award-winning video services, which can be included in its advertising packages as well as standalone service for clients.
McLean Advertising offers behavioral targeting campaigns, web development, social media management, digital advertisement, logo and brand development, as well as, graphic design projects, SEO, product placement and more.
Allen Pegues, owner and creator of Premium Productions, has been in the video production industry for nearly 25 years. He established Premium Productions in 2011. His work through the years has garnered him Silver Telly and Bronze Telly awards, which since 1979 has recognized and honored excellence in video and television across all screens.
Pegues said he looks forward to building on what he's already done and working with McLean and its advertisers.
"We'll continue to do what we do, which is provide marketing content for businesses and organizations, whether its broadcast or cable, a 15-second or 30-second ad, something for their website or social media in the vertical layout which is applicable to your stories, TikTok, Instagram, etc.," he said.
William Bronson, the CEO of Journal Inc., the parent company of McLean Advertising, said that he always knew that launching a digital marketing arm would require video capability to be a full-service agency.
"As we have grown, we have developed a relationship with Allen Pegues, who owns Premium Productions. The partnership we have developed integrating our unique offerings will give Northeast Mississippi a one-stop digital/video company to work with," Bronson said. "Allen has built a highly respected company, and the Premium Production/McLean Advertising partnership is exactly the type of collaboration the Journal has built its reputation on for Northeast Mississippi. Allen and I just want to help serve and grow our community partner businesses."
Pegues said Bronson had reached out to him recently regarding the partnership and said he saw no downside in working with McLean.
"We're looking forward not only for this partnership to be cemented, but we start seeing the results of this partnership as the customers benefit from the services we can provide," he said.
