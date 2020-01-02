After nearly four years on the job, Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr. will step down effective Jan. 30 and return to the private sector.
“It has been an honor to serve at the helm of MDA with our good, talented people and partners to win economic development opportunities for Mississippians,” McCullough said. “I appreciate Gov. Phil Bryant allowing me to serve in this position and look forward to assisting with the transition of a new director.”
McCullough was named by Bryant in 2015 to lead the MDA. McCullough was mayor of Tupelo from 1997 to 1999 when he was nominated by President Bill Clinton and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to the TVA board. President George W. Bush named the Republican McCullough TVA chairman in 2001, a position he held until 2005.
He also served in the 1990s as state director of the Appalachian Regional Commission – appointed by former Gov. Kirk Fordice.
“Glenn has been an integral part of our economic success in Mississippi,” Bryant said. “I wish him well in his future endeavors and appreciate his commitment to supporting job creation and growth in Mississippi.”
During his tenure at MDA, Mississippi experienced record private capital investment, a record number of Mississippians working with higher incomes and record growth in global export trade.
Notable projects include Continental Tire, Relativity Space and two Amazon fulfillment centers. Mississippi also won two silver shovels from Area Development Magazine and, for the first time ever, two gold shovels under Gov. Bryant’s and Director McCullough’s leadership.
“As I transition back to the private sector, I look forward to continuing to support community and economic development in Mississippi,” McCullough said.
McCullough was the first Northeast Mississippian to serve in the role as executive director of MDA.