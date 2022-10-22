The Mississippi Economic Council and Accelerate Mississippi will conduct eight regional ecosystem listening tours to gather essential information from education partners, business leaders and community stakeholders to help inform the strategic planning for Mississippi’s Ascent to 55% initiative.
For Tupelo, the meeting will be held inside the Itawamba Community College – Belden Center large meeting room on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The meetings are designed to provide an opportunity for local communities to weigh in directly on credentials of value that Mississippi will use as we work to increase industry-driven credential attainment to position Mississippi’s citizens for a more economically prosperous future.
The Ascent to 55% initiative is made possible by a $1M grant from the Woodward Hines Education Foundation to the Public Education Forum (a subsidiary of MEC), utilized over four years to develop and execute a strategic plan to guide policy and develop marketing to increase the number of Mississippians with credentials of value.
The current attainment level for Mississippi is 45.2%, with the goal of reaching a 55% attainment level by 2030 and 60% by 2035.
Meeting dates, locations, and registration information is online at msmec.com
