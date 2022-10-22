The Mississippi Economic Council and Accelerate Mississippi will conduct eight regional ecosystem listening tours to gather essential information from education partners, business leaders and community stakeholders to help inform the strategic planning for Mississippi’s Ascent to 55% initiative.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

 

Recommended for you