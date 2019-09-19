TUPELO - The Daily Journal and Monster are partnering to hold a Mega Job Fair today at the ICC Belden Center. The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 40 businesses are seeking employees.
Candidates should bring their resumes, "dress for success" and prepare to be interviewed. Some job offers could be made on the spot.
Among those companies and businesses attending the job fair are furniture manufacturers, banks, restaurants, staffing companies and Toyota suppliers.
The list of exhibitors:
Franklin Collection, Resource MFG, Woodman, LifeWise Staffing, BankPlus, Wendy's/Carlisle Company, Southern Motion, Eat With US, Diamond Hospitality, O'Charleys, SRG, Dirt Cheap, Jimmy John's, FF Crane, Williams-Sonoma Inc./Sutter St. Manufacturing, McDonald's, Walmart DC, Taco Bell, PNS Staffing, Hawarth, Diverse, Chili's, Diversity Vuteq, Kelly Services, Millcreek of Pontotoc, Ashley Furniture, Mississippi State Distance Learning, Qualified Staffing, Hamilton Ryker, Lawn & Pest Solutions, Baldwyn Nursing, The Daily Journal, United Furniture, Aberdeen Care Center, Envia, Express Employment, MS Radio Group, Securitias, S&A Industries, Dodges, WalMart North Gloster, Southern Craft and Sodex.