Its merger with Cadence Bank closed today, and while BancorpSouth was the surviving company, bank officials had said it would take the Cadence Bank name. And on the New York Stock Exchange, BancorpSouth's trading symbol "BXS" was retired, replaced with Cadence Bank's "CADE."
BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bank will continue to operate under their respective brands until system integration, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The merger creates the sixth-largest bank in the nine-state footprint it serves, with $48 billion in assets and a presence in eight of the top 10 largest metropolitan statistical areas in that footprint.
“With the completion of our merger, we’re positioned to be a stronger banking franchise offering relationship-focused financial services and creating new opportunities to benefit our teammates, customers, communities and shareholders,” said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank. “Our larger scale, increased customer base, and financial strength and flexibility will allow us to become more competitive and efficient in our rapidly-changing industry, with a greater ability to meet customer needs by accelerating investments in technology solutions.”
Paul Murphy, the former chairman and CEO of the pre-merger Cadence and now executive vice chairman of Cadence Bank, said the merger "makes strategic sense as our community and commercial banking models complement each other – creating a balanced go-to-market business model."
Cadence said customers will not experience any immediate changes to their banking and should continue using their respective BancorpSouth or Cadence branches, checks, bank cards, online and mobile banking and other banking services as they usually do. In addition, customers of both banks can use their existing debit cards at any BancorpSouth and Cadence ATMs with no service fee.
As a result of the $6 billion merger, BancorpSouth shareholders have 55% ownership in the new company, while Cadence shareholders have the remaining 45%.