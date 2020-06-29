TUPELO – Methodist Senior Services has named a long-time member of its staff as its new vice president and chief operations officer.
Christie Vance is a 20-year veteran employee with MSS, having served first as manager of accounting, and most recently, vice present and chief financial officer. Before joining MSS, Vance was an accountant with Watkins Ward and Stafford CPA, and worked on the MSS audit for four years.
She has led the MSS financial services through several transitions during her tenure. She has been directly responsible for ensuring financial stability of the organization and finding ways to grow the mission to serve elders in Mississippi.
Under her leadership, the MSS annual financial audits have resulted in the highest results. Vance’s financial office team is noted for its long-tenured and committed staff. She has "led the charge for improvements for MSS that include new long-term financing arrangements, software and networking upgrades, better bank loans, additional bond financings and sustainable HUD programs," according to a press release sent by Methodist Senior Services.
“As CFO, my mission was to find the resources to enable our mission of serving older adults in the spirit of Christian love,” Vance said. “In this new position, my goal will be to take those resources and apply them to programs, products, therapies and people that can provide the most effective and meaningful services for Mississippi elders.”
Vance received her Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi.
“Christie demonstrates a profound commitment to our mission, vision, culture and values,” stated Steve McAlilly, CEO of Methodist Senior Services. “Working closely with Operations, Christie already has a good grasp and understanding of all facets of our mission and what is needed to accomplish it. I look forward to serving with her in this most important new role.”
Methodist Senior Services has approximately 1,000 employees and 1,600 volunteers, serving more than 1,700 elders who live on its 12 campuses. It provides apartments for active older adults, personal care/assisted living apartments and skilled nursing care options, with campuses that range from almost the Tennessee line to the Gulf of Mexico.