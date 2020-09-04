TUPELO – A new commercial building is a few months from being completed, but an anchor tenant has committed to the site.
The building under construction at the corner of South Gloster Street and Varsity Drive, across from Jimmy John's and Harvey's is called Midtown Pointe II. It sits in the parking lot of Midtown Pointe, the medical and professional mall that was once known as Gloster Creek Village, and before that, the Tupelo Mall.
Midtown Pointe II's anchor will be Sanders Clinic for Women, which is opening its second location in Tupelo on the first floor of the building
"Sanders is taking about 7,100 square feet, and we've got roughly 10,000 square feet of commercial space on the second floor, and we're pre-leasing right now. " said leasing agent Clay Short of TRI Inc. "We still have about 2,400 square feet on the Gloster Street side on the first floor, and it could be any commercial use, but we would really love it to be some sort of restaurant or something like that. We think it would be great for the tenants to walk out and grab a sandwich or something."
M&N Construction, which has done the work at Midtown Pointe, is also building the second building. Co-owner Nic Nichols said Midtown Pointe II should be finished in the spring of next year.
Sanders will continue to operate its clinic on South Madision Street. The practice will be divided by gynecological or obstetrics needs of the patient. The Midtown Pointe II location will be for obstetric patients and will be equipped with ultrasound and other equipment related pregnancyk
The building Midtown Pointe II replaces was demolished was built in 1967 and was the former home of McAlister's Deli and Juva.