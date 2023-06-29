A minimum bid for the assets of defunct furniture manufacturer United Furniture Industries, formerly Lane Furniture, has been set at $65 million.
Referred to as a "dark horse bid," it is an offer arranged in advance of an auction that is effectively the floor price – meaning no bids can fall below that amount in order to maximize the value of the assets.
Others bidders can now make bids for the assets at an in-person auction conducted by real estate adviser B. Riley Real Estate in Memphis at 9 a.m. July 25. Bids must be received by 5 p.m. July 14.
Successful bidders will be notified on July 26 at 5 p.m., and a hearing will be held to approve the sale at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
United – which acquired Lane in 2017 and began using it as its operating brand – abruptly shut down its operations just days before Thanksgiving last year. The move meant the layoffs of some 2,700 workers, including some 1,100 in Northeast Mississippi.
Fifteen former properties belonging to United Furniture Industries – including 11 in Northeast Mississippi – are being offered for sale.
The real estate portfolio available for auction is comprised of nearly 5 million square feet and 626 acres of manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space, in addition to vacant land holdings.
The $65 million dark horse bid was submitted by Phoenix Acquisition LLC. Under the agreement with United/Lane's bankruptcy trustee Derek Henderson B. Riley Estate, a minimum of $19 million will be paid for the Mississippi properties.
