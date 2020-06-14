TUPELO • Perhaps the crowning achievement of BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center executive director Todd Hunt is making steady progress.
The $15.2 million project, which had been planned for six years, is ahead of schedule, with the conference center work likely to be finished at the end of the month – nearly 18 months ahead of schedule.
Some good did come from the coronavirus pandemic, it seems.
“We didn’t have any events to have to plan around, so we got the contractor to continue working,” Hunt said.
But Hunt won’t be around when the new arena and conference center unveils its new look – at least not in his current role. Hunt announced his retirement, effective June 26.
“While I had hoped to complete the expansion and renovation project before moving on, the shutdown of our venues due to COVID-19 along with another job opportunity within the venue management industry make this the right time to step aside,” Hunt wrote to the Tupelo Coliseum Commission.
Hunt leaves on a high note, as the facilities since 2007 have generated more than $100 million in economic impact with its concerts, events and meetings.
He has had two stints in Tupelo, first from 1997-1999 before leaving for Starkville, then returning 13 years ago. And it’s his current tour of duty that has coincided with record attendance and revenue at the Arena.
“We’ve had a ton of highlights here, with the attendance records; the budget has grown tremendously; we’ve got this expansion going on that’s going to be a great asset for downtown and the city,” he said.
“But I’m a concert guy, and for me, it’s been bringing concerts into town. Having Bonnie Raitt and James Taylor playing together was special. Elton John. Jason Aldean played here five times and sold out every time. Even for someone who doesn’t like country music, I can appreciate that.”
For Hunt, it’s everything that’s happened at the venue that stands out the most.
“It’s the events and it’s the chance to really create memories for folks and give them a place to go to forget about their daily lives for just a little while. That’s been my biggest thrill,” he said.
Of course there are many moments to remember – and maybe just forget, too – but the one that stands out the most for Hunt was when Raitt and Taylor came to play and were presented guitars from Tupelo Hardware.
“The first thing James Taylor did was play ‘Love Me Tender’’ and singing and then Bonnie Raitt came in on harmony,” he said. “The two of them backstage playing Elvis songs ... and it’s an audience of four of us. The awful thing was that we could only take still photos and not video it. I hated that, but that was a really neat experience.”
Recruiting concerts
It’s no secret that country acts have sold well at the BancorpSouth Arena, which also has a reputation for being an “artist friendly” venue.
Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Reba and Alan Jackson have all booked the facility for weeks of show rehearsals, and of course, word gets around.
Selling Tupelo is a challenging job because it’s such a small city, which typically doesn’t have a facility like the Arena, Hunt said.
“On these larger tours we’ve been about to get, we’re by far the smallest city that they’ve played in,” he said. “It’s just not what happens, but we’ve developed a reputation where the crowds are great, our crew is top notch, and they know we’re going to take care of them and meet or exceed their expectations.”
As for getting more rock artists to perform, Hunt would have loved to have done more. But his main role is to fill the seats at the arena and help generate revenue.
And the critical mass just isn’t there for the rock tours that require a packed arena to guarantee a little payback for all.
“We attract tours that fill seats,” Hunt said. “It’s the key. I know one of the things we get crucified for is the lack of rock shows. We pick our battles with those simply because we don’t have the population to support them. It becomes a self-fulfilling prophesy. We can’t bring enough people in to develop a crowd base to see them, so the ones who do come underperform, and when that happens other acts don’t want to come because the last act didn’t sell tickets. That’s just the way it goes. And for a rock guy that loves rock n’ roll shows, it’s been a thorn in my side.”
But those worries will not be his too much longer. With his new job he’ll still be recruiting concert tours, but it will be for venues across the country. And he’ll be able to do it from the comfort of his home, or anywhere else he wants.
“My wife Melissa and our three children didn’t spend near as much time with me as any of us would have liked, as the job often called for 50-60 hour weeks, and countless nights, weekends, and holidays,” Hunt said. “Every summer vacation included times where I was on the phone or the computer, trying to confirm another event for the arena. Without their understanding, there’s no way any of the success we achieved at the arena would have happened.”
Looking ahead
As work continues on the expansion, Hunt thinks the project will bring even more events to the city. The city has invested some $41 million in the facility since it opened in 1993, but the economic return is estimated between $12 million-$15 million annually.
The current expansion and renovation project will only help those numbers grow.
“It’s paid for itself and then some,” Hunt said. “There’s not another community in the U.S. with 35,0000 people that has the level of entertainment we do, from Disney on Ice, ice skating, the graduations we host, and of course all the concerts we’ve had.”
Coliseum Commission Chairman Scott Reed said it’s unfortunate that Hunt won’t be around to oversee the facility post-coronavirus, adding that his replacement has large shoes to fill.
“Arguably, he’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to the Arena,” Reed said. “We had a legend who opened the place in Michael Marion and then we had Todd. You can’t understand or quantify the value of someone like Todd who knows how to deal with government, knows how to deal with building management, knows how to book acts and also say no to acts who want us to pay too much. Mike is probably one of the godfathers of arena management, and Todd is probably right behind him. He’s one of the best in the country.
“Todd has fulfilled our mission – bring money to the city and enhance the quality of life.”