Small businesses in Mississippi can apply for as much as $3,000 through the newly formed Mississippi 30 Day Fund, which was created to provide immediate financial help to those battling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fund was seeded by Marie and Brian Sanderson, lifelong Mississippians, and business and philanthropic leaders across the state. Those wishing to make a charitable contribution to this 501(c)(3) organization can do so by visiting the website.
These forgivable loans is designed to be "quick, easy, and free of red tape, as small business owners work to keep employees on board and operations running in the near term," a press release.
Businesses awarded funds are not required to repay them but are asked to "pay it forward" to other Mississsippians in need or by directing contributions to the Fund.
Marie, who grew up in Jackson, and Brian, who is a native of Pascagoula, live in Ocean Springs with their three children. They were inspired by the profound success of 30 Day Funds started by colleagues in other states.
Eligible businesses should: Visit ms30dayfund.com; fill out a one-page form; and submit a brief video (up to three minutes) about the business and its employees. Approval is designed to occur within three days, and approved businesses can expect an immediate transfer of funds.
Eligibility requirements include:
• Employing three to 30 people
• Based in Mississippi and operating for at least one year
• Owned and operated by a Mississippi resident.
The Mississippi 30 Day Fund is partnering with Mississippi State University’s School of Business and the University of Mississippi School of Law, whose MBA candidates and law students will make an initial review of applications for eligibility.
“Brian and I met during recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and witnessed how instrumental small businesses are to the economy and character of Mississippi. The response and leadership of the private sector was important then, and we believe it is critical now. The Mississippi 30 Day Fund will harness the generosity of Mississippians,” Marie Sanderson said. “We have witnessed neighbors and friends across the state struggle to keep their small businesses and jobs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. This Fund will be a lifeline to many Mississippians over the coming weeks and will complement the worthy federal and state aid programs,” added Brian Sanderson.
Marie and Brian are joined by many community and business leaders from across Mississippi who serve on the advisory board. Additionally, several former Missisissippi governors, former members of Congress, and notable Mississippians have joined the Honorary Advisory Board and view the Fund as a crucial source of aid for struggling small businesses across the state.
On the board are former governors Haley Barbour, Phil Bryant, Ray Mabus and Ronnie Musgrove; and Congressmen Gregg Harper, Chip Pickering and Ronnie Shows.
Amy Tate of Tupelo, as well as William Alias III, John Currence, Cal Mayo and Amanda Tollison of Oxford are on the 31-person advisory board.