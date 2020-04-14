Tupelo • Mississippi airports have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic as airlines have cut back flights in the wake of steeply declining demand
The state’s Republican U.S. Senators, Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the award of $34,855,031 in grants to 73 Mississippi airfields experiencing “severe economic disruption because of the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
The Federal Aviation Administration awards, made available directly from the U.S. Treasury, were funded in the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Mississippi’s airports provide an essential service to our state that has been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,” said Wicker, who as chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee was responsible for negotiating many of the transportation-related provisions in the CARES Act legislation, including support for airports and air carriers. “This emergency funding will help our airports mitigate the worst effects of the coronavirus on their operations so they can continue to support air travel after this crisis has ended.”
“Helping to ensure continued operation of airports in Mississippi is important for public safety and our economic recovery. This series of FAA grants is intended to help sustain these facilities as our state works through the coronavirus outbreak,” Hyde-Smith said.
The largest grants are:
• Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, Gulfport – $20,929,795
• Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, Jackson – $8,561,630
• Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Columbus – $1,190,282
• Key Field, Meridian – $1,079,543
• Tupelo Regional Airport, Tupelo – $1,055,781
Other airports in Northeast Mississippi receiving grants were: Aberdeen ($30,000), Belmont ($20,000), Booneville ($20,000), Corinth ($30,000), Holly Springs ($20,000), Iuka ($30,000), New Albany ($30,000), Okolona ($30,000), Oxford ($69,000), Pontotoc ($30,000), Ripley ($20,000), Starkville ($69,000), Water Valley ($1,000) and West Point ($20,000).