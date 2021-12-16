TUPELO • Tupelo Regional Airport Executive Director Joe Wheeler got an early Christmas present Thursday after finding out the airport will receive more than $1 million in federal infrastructure funds.
With more than a dozen projects planned for the next five to six years, Wheeler said the money couldn't have come at a better time.
While a long-anticipated project to renovate the control tower is first on the priority list, next is redoing the markers on the runway and improving a 500-foot section of the apron.
"Rehabilitating the entire runway is another project we're looking at in the next few years, which will cost $7 million to $8 million," Wheeler said.
Wear and tear has necessitated work on the runway markers, and the apron needs some strengthening to help prevent deterioration.
The airport also qualifies for annual Airport Improvement Project funding, based on a minimum level of boardings, which it has met for four of the past five years. That money can only be used for infrastructure projects, and this pot of money from the infrastructure legislation will be used strictly for that purpose as well.
Tupelo Regional is among 63 airports in Mississippi that will split nearly $20 million in funding provided by the recent infrastructure package.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said the airports will get a share of $19,859,920.
“Mississippi has been in need of serious investments in our state’s infrastructure," Wicker said. "I was an early supporter of the bipartisan infrastructure package which is making important investments in our nation’s hard infrastructure. These funds for Mississippi airports are some of the first fruits of that legislation. Targeted investments will help airports all across our state make repairs and improvements that will support travelers and boost our economy for decades to come.”
At nearly $3.8 million, Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport in Jackson will receive the lion's share of the infrastructure funds, followed by Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport with nearly $3 million.
Northeast Mississippi airports that will benefit from the federal funding include:
• Tupelo Regional Airport, Tupelo: $1,009,902
• University-Oxford Airport, Oxford: $295,000
• George M. Bryant Airport, Starkville: $295,000
• Holly Springs-Marshall County Airport, Holly Springs: $159,000
• Okolona Municipal Airport-Richard Stovall Field, Okolona: $159,000
• Pontotoc County Airport, Pontotoc: $159,000
• Tishomingo County Airport, Belmont: $110,000
• Booneville-Baldwyn Airport, Boonville: $110,000
• Houston Municipal Airport, Houston: $110,000
• Iuka Airport, Iuka: $110,000
• New Albany-Union County Airport, New Albany: $110,000
• Calhoun County Airport, Pittsboro: $110,000
• Ripley Airport, Ripley: $110,000
• McCharen Field, West Point: $110,000