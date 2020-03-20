Tupelo • The Mississippi Bankers Association is reassuring banking customers that their financial institutions are taking care of their money in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Mississippi banks are safe, sound and as committed as always to excellent customer service and supporting Mississippi’s economy,” the group said. “Federal and state regulation requires financial institutions to have continuity plans and testing processes in place for emergency scenarios including pandemics, so you can trust that your bank is prepared and that your funds are safe and will remain protected and accessible.”
Mississippi banks have more than $55 billion in deposits.
Gordon Fellows, the president and CEO of the Mississippi Bankers Association, said “there’s no place safer than an FDIC deposit. There’s no need to take your money out of a bank.”
The FDIC insures checking, savings and money market accounts and certificates of deposit, or CDs, for up to $250,000. It also insures individual retirement accounts, or IRAs, and trust accounts
He said that current capital levels in the industry are very high, which means banks are “well-positioned to withstand the economic impact of this challenging time and to help their customers do the same.”
Fellows said each bank has its own policies and procedures to follow.
“You’ll have some banks that will close their lobbies, others may limit access ... there’s no set standard,” he said.
Banks are encouraging use of drive-throughs and ATMs, as well as digital banking.
“Of course if a customer needs to talk to somebody, they can call the bank and set up an appointment,” Fellows said.
The MBA also said customers need to have a heightened awareness around anything that could potentially be fraudulent activity or a possible scam. Your bank is an excellent resource for helping identify many types of consumer fraud activity including investor scams, impostor scams and product scams.
“The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a division of the US Treasury, has identified these types of scams to be the most prevalent scams arising in result of fear and panic initiated by the coronavirus, and we encourage Mississippi consumers to be alert and consult their banks before completing transactions,” the MBA said.