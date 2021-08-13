JACKSON – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director John Rounsaville is stepping down effective Aug. 31 to pursue other opportunities, the office of Gov. Tate Reeves announced today.
Rounsaville was named executive director of the state's lead economic development agency in January of this year after serving as interim director.
A search for his replacement will begin immediately, Reeves' office said.
“Under John’s leadership, MDA administered $160 million in COVID-19 recovery funds to assist businesses, renters, healthcare providers, schools, and childcare centers," Reeves said in a press release. "Under John’s direction, MDA increased the average annual capital investment into Mississippi in 2020 to $1.8 billion – doubling the prior 10-year annual average. The new Mighty Mississippi Program has increased recruitment efforts for economic development projects by more than 40 percent and the future of our economy will benefit. I wish John the best in his future endeavors."
Details regarding the search process will be announced in the coming weeks.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve Mississippi under the leadership of Gov. Reeves," Rounsaville said. "I am confident MDA is on a strong trajectory and will continue realizing tremendous success in its economic development efforts. With a young family and a new baby born last year, my wife and I believe it is time to pursue a new opportunity that will enable me to focus more on my family and spend less time traveling. I am proud of the MDA team, and I look forward to the exciting achievements that lie ahead for Mississippi."
Rounsaville was named MDA's executive director on Jan. 19 of this year. He had been serving as interim director of MDA since May 2020. Rounsaville replaced Tupelo native Glenn McCullough Jr., who was MDA director under former Gov. Phil Bryant from 2015 through January 2020.