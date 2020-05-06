Tupelo • Mississippi farmers are ahead of many states in planting corn and soybeans.
Across the U.S., corn planting is over halfway finished, according to the USDA. Mississippi has about 71% of its corn in the ground, compared to 86% a year ago at this time.
The average the past five years has been 90%. Corn is the state’s fourth-largest agricultural industry with $351 million.
The USDA’s Crop Progress Report also shows that U.S. farmers have 51% of the corn crop in the ground, ahead of a five-year average of 39%.
Individual states such as Iowa have 78% planted versus a five-year average of 46%. Illinois farmers are 56% done vs. a 54% five-year average, and Indiana farmers have completed 33% of their corn plantings vs. a 26% five-year average.
Meanwhile, 8% of the nation’s corn has emerged compared to a 10% five-year average.
USDA rated the nation’s soybean planting completion rate at 23% versus. an 11% five-year average.
In Mississippi, only about 39% of soybeans has been planted, but that’s better than last year, when only a quarter was in the ground at this time.
Both Illinois and Indiana have 31% and 22% of soybean planted, respectively. Each of those states are well ahead of their average paces.
In Iowa, farmers have 46% of their soybeans planted compared to 9% five-year average.
In its report Monday, the USDA rated the U.S. winter wheat crop as 55% good/excellent, lower than 54% a week ago. Also, 32% of the crop is headed, below the 38% five-year average.