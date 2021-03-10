TUPELO – The Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance approved $116,615 in community matching grants during its quarterly board meeting this week. Thirteen grants were distributed to nine counties in the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area.
In addition to the grants awarded, the board voted to allot $40,000 in special project funding, with $20,000 each of the restoration of the Tennessee Williams Home in Columbus and Rust College’s Virtual Ida B. Wells-Barnett Social Justice Distinguished Lecture Series.
“We are very excited to have another successful grant round and we look forward to working with each of these organizations on their projects,” said Mary Cates Williams, executive director of the Alliance.
The grants and special funding awards totaled $176,615 this year.
Since the Community Grant Program was initiated in 2016, over $1.135 million in grants and designated special projects have been awarded in area communities.
The Mississippi Hills Fiscal Year 2021 grant recipients were:
• Alcorn County – Visit Corinth was awarded $20,000 for a community rebranding initiative designed to capitalize on the city’s unique cultural heritage.
• DeSoto County – The City of Hernando was awarded $5,000 to support cultural and heritage components of its “Dickens of a Christmas” Victorian-Era holiday event.
• Lafayette County – The Mississippi Presenters Network has was awarded $1,250 for the development of a Creative Cultural Business Toolbox, a resource created in partnership with VISTA.
The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council was awarded $13,500 for the preservation of fragile reel-to-reel field recordings chronicling the secular and sacred music of the African American communities of Tate, Panola and Marshall Counties.
• Lee County – The Dancing with the King program in Tupelo was awarded $5,000 to provide participants with scholarships and, conditions permitting, informative tours of local Elvis-related sites.
• Marshall County – The Holly Springs Community Development Corporation/Sons and Friends of Junior Kimbrough was awarded $4,965 for the Annual Kimbrough Cotton Patch Soul Blues Festival, an event celebrating the musical legacy of David “Junior” Kimbrough.
North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic Inc. was awarded $5,000 to support the production of the 2021 picnic, which showcases Hill Country Blues.
Foxfire Ranch/Holly Springs Community Development Corporation was awarded $20,000 for the Foxfire Blues Assembly, a vehicle for nurturing, connecting and supporting the next generation of Hill Country Blues musicians.
• Montgomery County – Action Communication & Education Reform in Duck Hill wa awarded $5,000 to assist with the placement of a Mississippi Freedom Trail marker.
• Panola County – The R.L. Boyce Picnic was awarded $2,500 for a two-day Hill Country music workshop, “Walk Like a Big Blues Mane”.
• Tippah County – The Ripley Main Street Association was awarded $9,600 to fund Phase II of the Mississippi Hill Country Blues Alley.
• Union County – Visit New Albany was awarded $4,800 to support its Summer Series, four free public performances hosted in the William Faulkner Literary Garden at the Union County Heritage Museum, each of which will be centered on local/area history and include dramatic readings of letters and articles, period music, poetry, dance, and written living history scenes.
• The Union County Historical Society & Heritage Museum in New Albany was awarded $20,000 for enhancements to the three-block museum campus, to include additional planned public outdoor space with seating and landscaping.