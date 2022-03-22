BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area awarded a record $301,485 through its annual Community Grants Program.
The grants were announced Tuesday at Blue Mountain College.
Since 2016, MHNHA has awarded $1.292 million in grants.
MHNHA had $305,550 available to award, and based on the recommendations of its independent grant review committee, the board of directors approved 34 requests to 28 organizations from 17 counties.
The Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area is one of only 55 National Heritage Areas designated in the U.S., and one of only three in the state. The Alliance includes all or parts of 30 counties bordered by Tennessee, Alabama, Highway 82 and Interstate 55.
The mission focuses for the Mississippi Hills are African-American heritage, Civil War, Native American heritage and music and literature.
Twelve applications totaling $108,735 were received from eight area Main Street programs. Nine of these requests, totaling $63,735, were awarded. Three proposals totaling $45,000 were selected to be funded under a partnership with the Mississippi Main Street Association and thus not awarded as grants. Combined with an additional $23,000 in funding for MMSA projects, total funding for Main Streets is $131,735.
This year's Northeast Mississippi recipients:
• Alcorn County – Crossroads Museum, $5,000 for a new Civil War railroad exhibit.
• Clay County – The Prairie Belt Blues Foundation, $4,650 for its “Praisin’ the Blues” performance series.
• Lafayette County – The City of Oxford, $20,000 for renovations to Cedar Oaks.
Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, $15,000 to preserve 130 hours of fragile reel-to-reel field recordings made by folklorist and scholar David Evans from 1969-1983. These recordings chronicle the secular and sacred music of the African American communities of Tate, Panola and Marshall Counties, and the preserved material will be housed at the University of Mississippi Blues Archive when complete.
• Lee County – Tupelo CVB, $20,000 for a mural by premier muralist Brian Tull which will be painted on the east side of the historic Tupelo Hardware building and become the 19th mural on Tupelo’s Mural Trail. Rendered in Tull’s nostalgic and photorealistic painting style, the artwork will celebrate the arts in Tupelo along with its Elvis history, and is being coordinated by the GumTree Museum of Art as part of their 50th- anniversary celebration of the GumTree Art & Wine Festival.
$11,750 to design and produce the Elvis’ Tupelo Driving Tour brochure, which will then be translated into German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese. The tour takes visitors to 14 locations that were influential in Elvis’ life growing up in Tupelo, and currently non-English-speaking international travelers are not able to experience this interpretive journey. The brochure will also include information about the Elvis Guitar Trail, Elvis Murals and Tupelo Elvis Festival, which will encourage extended stays.
The Gumtree Museum, $5,000 for its Gumtree Festival Singer Songwriter Musical Showcase, which will highlight the Mississippi Hills’ rich musical traditions while encouraging the next generation of regional artists.
The Dancing with the King program, $5,000 to provide participants with scholarships and informative tours of local Elvis-related sites.
Saltillo Main Street, $5,000 for its “Paint the Town” Historical Mural Project.
Mississippi's Final Stands Interpretive Center and Battlefields, $1,300 for the design and printing of an updated visitor’s brochure featuring a description of the Interpretive Center and a guide to two battlefields: the 1400-acre Brice's Crossroads Battlefield and the 12-acre Battle of Harrisburg/Tupelo Battlefield.
• Marshall County – North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic Inc., $5,000 to support the production of the two-day 2022 picnic, which showcases Hill Country Blues.
Holly Springs Community Development Corporation, $5,000 for the Holly Springs Traditional Music Extravaganza, a three-day music festival celebrating local African-American heritage and traditional styles of music from the Mississippi Hills, featuring descendants of Cotton Patch Blues legend Junior Kimbrough and Hill Country Blues originator R.L. Burnside, as well as R.L. Boyce, the Holly Springs M.B. Church Gospel Choir, Rust College Drum Line Band and others.
Holly Springs Main Street Chamber, $5,000 to support its four-week Blues Alley Music Series, held on the historic Courthouse Square in downtown Holly Springs and featuring Hill Country music.
North Mississippi Roots and Wings, $2,500 to support “Faith, Love, Pride,” a nine-day series of workshops, performances and displays that will highlight the rich history and culture of the region’s African-American communities, as well as their contributions to and impact on the broader culture.
• Monroe County – Aberdeen Visitors Bureau, $4,000 to support its “Paradise Alley Re- imagination Project” in the downtown district. The alley is an official stop on Aberdeen’s Black History Driving Tour and was historically referred to as Paradise Alley by the African-American community during the time when black patrons were only permitted entrance into business establishments through separate entrances. The history and vitality of this space will be captured in a heritage mural as well as a pop-art-style mural, and through these and other enhancements it will once again become a vibrant community gathering spot.
• Oktibbeha County – Starkville CVB, $20,000 to develop exhibit space in the lobby of the Greater Starkville Development Partnership office building, which is located in downtown Starkville and serves as the city’s welcome and visitor information center. The CVB is partnering with MSU Libraries to feature artifacts from each of the library’s four museums: the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library, the Frank and Virginia Williams Collection of Lincolniana, the John Grisham Room, and the Charles H. Templeton, Sr. Music Museum. Information about the museums will be prominently displayed to encourage visitors to explore these attractions.
Mississippi Heritage Trust, $5,000 to provide supervised internships for college-level students in the field of historic preservation, in particular those undertaking coursework in the Historic Preservation Masters of Fine Arts program in the College of Art, Architecture and Design at Mississippi State University.
• Pontotoc County – Pontotoc County Chamber & Main Street Association and City of Pontotoc, $14,400 to support the renovation of and improvements to the visual-and-music- arts area of the Pontotoc Town Square Museum. Enhancements will include the addition of a touch-screen display which will allow visitors to learn more about local recording and visual artists and listen to or view their work.
$3,250 to fund the restoration of a mural from the Walldog Art Era in downtown Pontotoc. An addition to the mural will honor local Native-American heritage.
• Prentiss County – Booneville Main Street Association, $5,000 to place cast-bronze plaques on all historic buildings in the Booneville Downtown Historic District, and to create a companion walking tour brochure featuring these structures.
• Tippah County – Ripley Main Street Association, $20,000 to fund the first phase of the conversion of a unique structure in the city’s downtown historic district into a multi-use community venue with exterior art that reflects Tippah County’s Native-American heritage.
$2,500 to assist with the Alice Mae Blues Festival and the Blue Mountain Bluegrass Festival.
$1,085 to fund the creation of an African-American Public Art Quilt Trail, which will showcase traditional African-American quilt patterns, documenting them both as works of art and an important means of self-expression.
Blue Mountain College, $20,000 to fund immediate repairs to the former Lowrey Memorial Baptist Church building, which was purchased by the college in 2021 and is now a part of the BMC main campus. The structure is listed as one of the contributing elements in the Blue Mountain College National Historic District and was designed by architect R.H. Hunt of Chattanooga.
$20,000 for the creation of an Economic and Community Development Master Plan for Blue Mountain College and the Town of Blue Mountain, a joint planning initiative leading up the observance of BMC’s 150th anniversary in 2023.
• Tishomingo County – Tishomingo County Tourism Council, $20,000 for improvements to the lookout area atop Woodall Mountain, the highest point in Mississippi. The first phase will include cleanup, landscaping and new directional signage. Phase two will entail the construction of a lookout tower, the addition of an information center, as well as installation of seating and lighting.
Iuka Heritage Inc., $5,000 for improvements to site drainage at the former Episcopal Church of Our Savior, a Carpenter-Gothic-style church building owned and maintained by the grantee.
• Union County – Union County Historical Society & Heritage Museum in New Albany, $15,000 for the design-development phase of the Creative Spirit Exhibit, which will feature area writers, artists and musicians such as Nobel Laureate William Faulkner, blues musician/songwriter Sam Mosley, “gospel blues” artists Rev. Leon Pinson and Elder Roma Wilson, a recipient of the NEA’s National Heritage Fellowship. The resulting plan will detail exhibit features inclusive of interactive components, specifications required for fabrication and installation, as well as recommendations on funding and fundraising.
• Yalobusha County – Water Valley Main Street, $7,500 to assist with enhancements to the Casey Jones Railroad Museum: old crossties will be replaced, new signage and landscaping added, and improvements made to the railcars. Additionally, museum photographs will be digitized and new interactive exhibits developed.