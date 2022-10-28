djr-2019-09-11-news-mississippi-hills-arp3 (copy)

This file photo from September 2019 shows people conversing inside the Exhibit Center, headquarters for the Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance, located in the Renasant Center for IDEAs in downtown Tupelo. The Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance is consolidating management offices, which will mean the closing of its Tupelo location as the organization shifts to its Oxford location at the University of Mississippi’s Innovation Hub at Insight Park.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • The Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance is consolidating management offices, which will mean the closing of its Tupelo location as the organization shifts to its Oxford location at the University of Mississippi’s Innovation Hub at Insight Park.

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

Biz Buzz with Dennis Seid

  • Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.

Newsletters

dennis.seid@djournal.com