TUPELO • The Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance is consolidating management offices, which will mean the closing of its Tupelo location as the organization shifts to its Oxford location at the University of Mississippi’s Innovation Hub at Insight Park.
MHHAA is the coordinating entity for the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area, which was designated by Congress in 2009. Bounded by I-55 to the west and Mississippi Highway 14 to the south, MHNHA covers 19 full counties and portions of 11 others in the northeastern part of the state. The primary interpretive themes of MHNHA are music and literature, African-American heritage, Native American history and the Civil War.
The Mississippi Hills Exhibit Center opened in 2011 in the Renasant Center for IDEAs in Tupelo. It features a limited number of static interpretive exhibits and was developed as an interim facility. The center will be closed within the next two or three months as MHHAA explores the development of a permanent, stand-alone interpretive center.
The Renasant Center serves as the business incubator for Tupelo and Lee County and is owned and operated by the Community Development Foundation.
“CDF has been a fantastic partner and we greatly appreciate their support over all these years,” said Mary Cates Williams, executive director for MHHAA. “CDF has made well in excess of $150,000 in in-kind contributions during our time there. We are also very grateful to the Tupelo CVB for their leadership and involvement.”
The Alliance opened its Oxford office in 2018, with the university donating use of the space. Officials said the move to Oxford will save overhead costs that will be invested in projects and programs.
As part of its FY2022 budget, the MHHAA board of directors approved funds for preliminary planning for a permanent facility. No decision has been made on where the permanent facility will be built.
“We hope to substantially expand our interpretive offerings and utilize the latest technologies to tell the many wonderful stories of our region,” Williams said.
Before the pandemic, Alliance officials had initial discussions with Gallagher & Associates, a leading museum services firm with offices in Washington, D.C., New York City and elsewhere. Gallagher has overseen projects worldwide including the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) in Meridian and the Mississippi Grammy Museum in Cleveland.
