A collaboration between the Mississippi Main Street Association and the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area has been designed to help Main Street communities recover from the economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two projects, valued at $135,000, will involve the 23 designated Main Street communities that are part of the MHNHA area: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Booneville/Prentiss County, Byhalia, Columbus, Corinth, Hernando, Holly Springs, Kosciusko, Louisville/Noxapater, Nettleton, New Albany, Okolona, Pontotoc County, Ripley, Saltillo, Senatobia, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley and West Point.
“We are very excited to be partnering with the Mississippi Main Street Association on these projects," said Mary Cates Williams, Executive Director of the Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance. "By collaborating with them, we will not only be able to assist every Main Street organization within our heritage area, but hopefully by extension, positively impact each of the local businesses and stakeholders they serve,” “We believe that this is a great investment that can touch every part of the region we cover.”
The first project will have MMSA, working with Andy Wilson of Community Design Solutions, conduct a series of one-day "community engagement" workshops thoughout the region.
“These meetings will be designed to gather input and produce a concise work plan for the local Main Street programs," said Thomas Gregory, State Coordinator for Mississippi Main Street.
According to MMSA, the work plan – funded by Mississippi Hills - will be guided by community specific economic and market analysis produced by Dr. Rachael Carter with Mississippi State University Extension. The result will include a community economic profile, a multi-page work plan document categorized into the four points of the Main Street Approach (0rganization, design, promotion and economic vitality) and a strategy board.
The second project developed MMSA and MHNHA will be the production of new promotional videos for each of the region’s 23 Main Street communities. The videos will be 90 seconds to two minutes long and will focus on Main Streets and their historic, cultural and interpretive assets – including amenities such as unique dining, shopping, and lodging opportunities - and surrounding outdoor recreation sites.
Water Valley-based documentary filmmaker and freelance producer, director and editor Joe York will produce the video series. York's award-winning work has been featured by PBS, The New York Times, The Atlantic, Southern Living, Garden & Gun, The Oxford American, The Daily Beast and others.
"The video series will highlight opportunities for families to safely experience the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area while providing much-needed economic activity for small businesses and attractions throughout the region," a joint MHNHA-MMSA news release said. "The videos will incorporate dynamic cinematography and inspiring aerial videography, and feature towns, businesses, cultural resources and outdoor activities that individuals and families within the MHNHA, as well as those within a half-day’s drive of the area, can comfortably experience while stimulating local economies."