Where in the U.S. are consumers kindest (and harshest) to retail businesses in reviews?

Business software provider Comply analyzed online reviews of local businesses at a state-by-state level

A partial look at the result:

1. Montana 89%

2. Wyoming 89%

3. South Dakota 88.5%

4. North Dakota 88.4%

5. Verrmont 87.1%

6. Louisiana 86.9%

7. Massachusetts 86.8%

8. Maine 86.7%

9. Alabama 86.7%

10. Wisconsin 86.7%

...

30. Mississippi 84.1%

47. Tesas 82.2 %

48. Maryland 81.6%

49. Hawaii 81.4%

50. Nevada 79.5%

Overall, though, Americans in every state are generally favorable in their reviews of local retail businesses. Even Nevada, the lowest-ranked state, had an average positive review rate of 79%. This suggests that people are more likely to post positive reviews about retail locations than we have been led to believe.

