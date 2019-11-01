Where in the U.S. are consumers kindest (and harshest) to retail businesses in reviews?
Business software provider Comply analyzed online reviews of local businesses at a state-by-state level
A partial look at the result:
1. Montana 89%
2. Wyoming 89%
3. South Dakota 88.5%
4. North Dakota 88.4%
5. Verrmont 87.1%
6. Louisiana 86.9%
7. Massachusetts 86.8%
8. Maine 86.7%
9. Alabama 86.7%
10. Wisconsin 86.7%
...
30. Mississippi 84.1%
47. Tesas 82.2 %
48. Maryland 81.6%
49. Hawaii 81.4%
50. Nevada 79.5%
Overall, though, Americans in every state are generally favorable in their reviews of local retail businesses. Even Nevada, the lowest-ranked state, had an average positive review rate of 79%. This suggests that people are more likely to post positive reviews about retail locations than we have been led to believe.