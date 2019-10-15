Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.