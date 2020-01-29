TUPELO • Business was brisk Wednesday at the Blue Sky store where a Lee County woman won $100,000 in a scratch-off game recently. About half a dozen customers were buying lottery tickets.
“I’m just hoping to hit the big one,” said one customer who declined to be identified. “If she can win big, I can win big.”
Mississippians will get their chance to hit it really big starting today, when sales of the multi-state Powerball and Mega Millions games go on sale at authorized retailers.
Before Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot was just under $400 million. Mega Millions has a drawing Friday night, and the jackpot as of Wednesday afternoon was $155 million.
“What would I do with that kind of money?” said Pamela Goins. “What wouldn’t I do? Give some away, spend some and save some. After I passed out.”
And if someone does hit a jackpot, prepare to pay. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corp., prize winnings above $600 are subject to the state tax of 3%. For all prizes of $5,000 or more, federal taxes of 24% are withheld automatically.
Also, in Mississippi, Powerball and Mega Millions winners have 180 days to claim their prize.
At Gameday Haircuts and Spa, owner Adam Watson is eagerly anticipating the additional lottery ticket sales. Two months since the lottery became legal in Mississippi, he said he couldn’t be happier with the results.
“It’s done exactly what we hoped for,” he said. “It’s been a good promotion for our business. People found out because of the uniqueness of our situation ... and we’re doubling down on our marketing efforts because it has been so successful.”
Most of the lottery retailers are convenience stores, and Gameday stands out because of the type of business it is. Watson said about 20 percent of its customers buy lottery tickets. There’s also some walk-in traffic, but there are never any long lines of customers backing up the counter to buy tickets.
That could possibly change with Powerball and Mega Millions sales, especially if the jackpots near $1 billion.
The largest Powerball jackpot was paid in January 2016 at $1.586 billion. The next largest was $787.7 million in August 2017, followed by $688 million in October 2018. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion, which was won in October 2018. Next highest was $656 million in March 2012, followed by $648 million in December 2013.
The odds of winning a large jackpot for both of the games is about the same: 1 in 300 million.
Watson hasn’t had any winners more than $200 that he knows of – customers could cash out anywhere – but he said he’s hoping to have a really big one. The introduction of the new games could add even more excitement.
“We’ve really been pleased with how it’s gone so far, and I think adding Powerball and Mega Millions will take it to an all new level.”