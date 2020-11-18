The Mississippi Main Street Association has set up an endowment with the CREATE Foundation in Tupelo that will be used to provide support for the general operations of the association. The mission of MMSA is "to be a catalyst for the preservation and economic revitalization of Mississippi’s historic downtowns and districts."
“As a non-profit organization, the Mississippi Main Street Association depends on the generosity of individuals across the state who believe in our mission of revitalizing Mississippi’s downtowns,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. “We are honored to have the opportunity to establish an endowment with our partners at the CREATE Foundation.”
Gregory said donors to the endowment can receive a 25% state has credit.
"Making a gift to the Mississippi Main Street Endowment Fund is a wonderful way for individuals to make a lasting impact in Mississippi downtowns for generations to come," he said.
Charitable gifts between $1,000 to $20,000 made to the organization through the Mississippi Main Street Endowment Fund are eligible for the Endow Mississippi state tax credit and as long as tax credits are available.
“The CREATE Foundation believes in the work of the Mississippi Main Street Association and is proud to be a longtime supporter," said Mike Clayborne, President of CREATE Foundation. "The establishment of an endowment fund will provide for long-term, sustainable support for the work of the association. The fund will also provide an important vehicle for those who care about the work of Mississippi Main Street to make a gift that keeps on giving.”
For more information about the Endow Mississippi state tax credit program, visit www.endowms.org. To learn more about making a charitable gift to the Mississippi Main Street Association or to discuss planned giving opportunities, contact Gregory at 662-299-7638.