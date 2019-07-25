The Mississippi Manufacturers Association Manufacturing Extension Partnership announced its partnership with the Northeast Mississippi Community College Workforce Training Program. NEMCC joins MEP’s network of several colleges that provide training, engineering solutions and support services for new, expanding and existing business and industry in Mississippi.
“We are pleased to form a partnership with the Mississippi Manufacturers Association to enhance the growth and economic development of Mississippi,” said NEMCC President Ricky G. Ford. “MMA plays a major role in the advancement of the state of Mississippi. We are pleased to provide the technology and expertise to assist in workforce training and manufacturing excellence.”
NEMCC Workforce provides a wide range of training to develop the skills that industry employers require. Workforce training programs available to businesses and industries are: customized training, consortium training, pre-employment screening, safety and health training, short term training, rapid response and personal development.
“We are excited to have the Northeast Mississippi Community College Workforce Training Program join the MEP network,” said MMA-MEP Executive Director James Williams. “This partnership will support manufacturers by providing a strong network of resources that will assist companies in solving manufacturing challenges.”
Mississippi’s MEP program is one of 51 NIST-MEP Centers nationwide and provides service to Mississippi’s manufacturers.
The MMA-MEP is “a catalyst for strengthening Mississippi manufacturing – accelerating its ongoing transformation into a more efficient and powerful engine of innovation by driving economic growth and job creation. MMA-MEP’s community college and university-based centers provide small- and medium-sized manufacturers the tools to innovate, create and retain jobs, increase profits, and save time and money,” MMA said in a press release.
To learn more about the MMA-MEP, visit www.mma-web.org/mep. To learn about the NEMCC Workforce Training Program, visit www.nemcc.edu.