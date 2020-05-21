JACKSON – According to the Mississippi Bankers Association, Mississippi rates among the top in terms of loan allocation from the Paycheck Protection Program.
The PPP was developed to inject financial stability for small businesses around the country during the coronavirus pandemic. The Paycheck Protection Program was officially created when the CARES Act was signed into law on March 27. The original $350 billion was snapped up in 13 days. A second round of $310 billion was made available in late April
The MBA says Mississippi banks fared well, having provided over 87% of the state’s payroll in PPP loans As of May 11, the program has resulted in 40,362 in loans and $3.1 billion in loan dollars.
According to an analysis by the Economic Innovation Group, Mississippi was the best state in the country. PPP success is measured by a ratio of total small businesses active in each state compared to total allocation of PPP funds by state. No matter the metric, Mississippi was clearly one of the top performing states in implementing the program.
“As soon as we learned that Congress was considering the PPP program, Mississippi banks went to work to prepare for what we all knew would be a tremendously large lift. Our banks worked really hard to take care of Mississippi businesses, and we are really proud of their efforts. Certainly, this will help the state’s economy as we continue to struggle with the implications caused by Coronavirus,” said Gordon Fellows, president and CEO of the Mississippi Bankers Association.
“In my 40 years of community banking, the last few weeks have been the most challenging and the most rewarding,” said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of BancorpSouth, headquartered in Tupelo and covering an 8-state footprint. “It was challenging as our team worked around the clock to originate, document, close and fund PPP loans for almost 13,500 of our neighbors and friends across our eight- state footprint. It is rewarding to see the immediate impact our efforts have on thousands of jobs for the small businesses in our communities.”
The MBA spoke to several banks among them Ridgeland-based BankPlus. To put the scale of PPP into perspective, BankPlus is an established SBA lender, and in 2019, an average SBA year, it processed 21 SBA loans for a little over $5 million in fiscal year 2019, and 24 loans for $9.4 million in fiscal year 2018. In the past few weeks so far, BankPlus has processed a total of around 3,500 loans (combined with the loans processed by their newly-acquired State Bank and Trust).
“It was chaotic and mass confusion at first. It was just all done so fast, said Leigha McLendon, BankPlus First Vice President and Director of Guaranteed Lending told the MBA. "With the pandemic and small businesses suffering and employees not knowing about jobs; Congress was rushing, the SBA was rushing... It was all hands on deck trying to get things done as fast as possible. But when that happens, things don’t get done as thoroughly. Our team jumped in full force and moved as quick as possible to serve our customers and communities.”