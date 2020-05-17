An economic downturn can be a daunting time to launch a business and may lead aspiring business owners to put their plans on hold. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed Census Bureau data to see how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting new business applications in the U.S. While the number of applications has fallen in the vast majority of states, the severity of these declines varies greatly.
To uncover the states with the smallest declines in new business applications, SmartAsset compared the number of applications filed by mid-April in 2020 to the average number of applications filed by mid-April over the previous five years (2015-2019).
Mississippi has seen a decrease of less than 10% in new business applications, falling below the decline of 14.50% nationwide.
New business applications filed in the U.S. over the past four weeks declined about 30% compared to this time period over the past five years. Across the U.S., fewer than 7,000 new business applications have been filed for the four weeks from March 23, 2020 through April 19, 2020. By comparison, an average of about 10,000 were filed during those weeks between 2015 and 2019.
Almost every state has reported a decline in new business applications this year. In 49 states, new business applications through mid-April in 2020 are lower than the average number of applications filed by mid-April in the previous five years. Delaware is the only state where new business applications have not slowed. Between 2015 and 2019, an average of 770 new business applications were filed by mid-April in Delaware. In 2020, that number is almost 12% higher, at 860.
Some of the states that have been most impacted by the virus have seen the largest declines. New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Connecticut and Massachusetts have had some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates of all 50 states. These states rank first, second, fourth, seventh and eighth, respectively, in terms of declines in new business applications in 2020 as compared to previous years.
Since the beginning of the year through April 19, 2020, fewer than 150,000 new business applications with planned wages for workers have been filed nationally. This number marks a significant decline from previous years, as seen below. In 2019, more than 170,000 applications were filed by mid-April, and in 2018, close to 179,000 applications were filed over the same period.
Over the years from 2015 through 2019, an average of about 173,000 new business applications were filed by mid-April, according to data from the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics. The total 147,930 applications filed by mid-April in 2020 represents a 14.50% decline from that five-year average.
The 2020 decline in new business applications began during the month of March, when most states had their first recorded cases of coronavirus, according to initial reports.
As noted, in 49 of 50 states, new business applications through mid-April 2020 are lower than the average number of applications filed by mid-April in the previous five years. Despite this homogeneity, the severity of the declines has varied. In four states – New York, Pennsylvania, Montana and Michigan – declines are greater than 20%. Though Delaware is the only state where the number of new business applications in 2020 through mid-April is higher than the five-year average number of new business applications over the same period, three states – Idaho, Wyoming and Maine – have seen declines of less than 5%.