TUPELO • Mississippi State fans are rejoicing.
The baseball team won the school’s first team national championship at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night, beating Vanderbilt 9-0 in the College World Series title game. Within hours, T-shirts celebrating the squad’s success were being printed at a shop in Pontotoc for State fans who couldn’t buy them in Omaha.
The shirts were still warm when they arrived at Reed’s department store’s locations in both downtown Tupelo and the The Mall at Barnes Crossing, which opened early in anticipation of high demand.
It didn’t take long before Bulldog fans began snapping them up.
Jillian Flowers was among the first customers downtown. She bought three T-shirts.
“I got one for me, one for my husband and one for a friend,” she said.
Tears welled up in her eyes.
“This is the first anything we’ve ever won,” she said. “It’s exciting for our state.”
Through the years, Reed’s has printed T-shirts celebrating the Egg Bowl winner, as well as other significant sporting events. The top-seller has been the 1996 MSU Final Four shirt.
The baseball shirt will no doubt surpass that record.
Reed’s President Bennett Mize said “hundreds of hundreds” of T-shirts have been ordered, with more coming through the days ahead.
“We always run out, and this is a first national championship shirt, so we’ve ordered a little bit heavier than we normally do,” he said.
Mize said getting the shirts in stock was a little more complicated this time because the store has a series of different shirts arriving periodically. Hats, too.
Mize said it all comes down to licensing and who can print the merch.
“I feel like I’ve been running a logistical operations equivalent to the military,” he said. “We’ve got trucks coming from different states, and I’m on the phone with them. We’ve never been able to put ‘National Champion’ on a shirt before until now, and we’re going full throttle.”
Mike Snowden was inside Reed’s Thursday morning to make sure he picked up a shirt. He happens to still have a Final Four shirt, and he was in Reed’s adding to his collection.
“I’m very proud of the Bulldogs,” he said, adding that he was confident of winning the title even after a less-than-stellar opening game of the best-of-three series. “We gave it all up in the first inning. Tuesday night looked pretty good for them and halfway into last night’s game, I was pretty confident.”
Snowden has been a Mississippi Fan for decades, as his father was on the faculty of the university in the mid-1960s.
“Out of my 63 years, I’ve been a Dawg fan for 57 of them,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot of ups and down, but it’s all good.”