After skyrocketing for a month, the number of Mississippians filing for unemployment dropped for the second consecutive week.
The numbers, however, still number the tens of thousands.
Last week, 35,845 filed jobless claims were filed, down 1,070 from the previous week's revised total.
To date, 91,745 are listed as unemployed in the state, a decline of 1,257 from the previous week.
Nationwide, another 3,839,000 people filed for unemployment, bringing the total to more Ethan 30.3 million in the six weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
That is more people than live in the New York and Chicago metropolitan areas combined, and it’s by far the worst string of layoffs on record. It adds up to more than one in six American workers.
The U.S. unemployment rate is now 12.4%, up 1.5 percentage point..
Economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%. That would be the highest rate since it reached 25% during the Great Depression.
Some outside reviews suggest that the number of job losses is likely even higher than is captured in the weekly unemployment claims. A poll by two academic economists, Alexander Bick and Adam Blandin, found that the U.S. economy may have lost 34 million jobs since mid-March, when the coronavirus shutdowns began.
A key reason for that emerges from a survey by the Economic Policy Institute. It found that up to 12 million more people have lost jobs but haven't filed a claim for benefits, either because they couldn't get through their state's overwhelmed system or they didn't try, perhaps because it was too difficult.
“These findings imply the official count of unemployment insurance claims likely drastically understates the extent of employment reductions,” wrote Ben Zipperer and Elise Gould, economists at EPI.
This week, the government estimated that the economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate in the first three months of this year, the sharpest quarterly drop since the 2008 financial crisis. Yet the picture is likely to grow far worse: The economy is expected to contract in the April-June quarter by as much as 40% at an annual rate. No previous quarter has been anywhere near as weak since the government began keeping such records after World War II.
As businesses across the country have shut down and laid off tens of millions of workers, the economy has sunk into a near-paralysis in just a few weeks. Factories, hotels, restaurants, department stores, movie theaters and many small businesses are shuttered. Home sales are falling. Households are slashing spending. Consumer confidence is sinking.
On Thursday, the government said consumer spending plummeted 7.5% in March – the worst monthly drop on record. The plunge reflected only the first weeks of the business shutdown; April's consumer spending report will show an even steeper fall.
Thursday’s figures also showed that states have approved the jobless benefit applications of nearly 18 million people. This figure is much lower than the total number of people who have sought unemployment aid since the virus struck, in part because it lags behind by one week. Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, estimates that that number translates into 64% of initial applications being approved as of the week ending April 18.
Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, has plummeted to a six-year low, and its measure of how Americans regard the current economy fell by a record amount.
The Associated Press contributed to this report