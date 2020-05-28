The number of Mississippians filing for unemployment benefits increase for a second consecutive week, albeit only slightly.
The U.S. Department of Labor said 24,348 Mississippians filed claims for the week ending May 23, a increase of 106 compared to a week earlier. For that week that ended May 16, there we're 79 more that filed.
Nationwide, the number of Americans filing for unemployment totaled 2,123,000. That's 323,000 fewer than a week earlier. Although the number of jobless benefits claims has fallen for eight consecutive weeks, the total of layoffs from mid-March through today reached 41 million.
The figures underscored the continuing damage to businesses and livelihoods from the coronivirus outbreak.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 14.7% in April, the highest since the Depression, and many economists expect it will near 20% in May.
In Mississippi, the rate was 15.4% in April, and increase of 10.3 points from March. In the 16 counties comprising Northeast Mississippi, the jobless rate hit a record 17.8%.
States are gradually letting stores, restaurants, salons, gyms and other businesses reopen. But other employers are still laying off workers in the face of a deep recession.
The Labor Department report included a positive sign: The number of people now receiving benefits fell for the first time since the outbreak intensified in mid-March, from 25 million to 21 million. That suggests companies are starting to rehire and could mean that total job losses will peak in May.
Still, economists say many of the jobs lost are never coming back, and double-digit unemployment could persist through 2021.
The layoffs in the U.S. have hit some parts of the country with particular force. Nevada's unemployment rate in April reached 28.2%, the highest in the nation. Michigan’s was next at 22.7% followed by Hawaii at 22.3%.
Connecticut’s jobless rate was 7.9%, the nation’s lowest, followed by Minnesota (8.1%) and Nebraska (8.3%).
As bad as the numbers are, the real picture may be worse. The government counts people as unemployed only if they’re actually looking for a job, and many probably see no point in doing that when so many businesses are shut down.
The figures come amid an intensifying debate in Congress over whether to extend $600 in extra weekly federal unemployment benefits, which were provided under rescue legislation passed in March but are set to expire July 31.
Democrats have proposed extending the payments, while Republicans have argued that the extra money could discourage laid-off workers from returning to jobs that pay less than they are getting on unemployment.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.