The number of unemployment benefits filings by Mississippians declined by nearly 3,000 for the week ending May 30, snapping a three-week rise.
The numbers reflect that workers are returning to their jobs, but the coronavirus pandemic's lingering impact is that more than 151,000 Mississippians are still receiving unemployment benefits. The figure is down by 23,000 from a week earlier however.
Across the nation, the number of jobless benefits filings was just over 1.5 million, a 355,000 drop from the previous week. Again, it's evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening.
The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 10th straight weekly decline in applications for jobless aid since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard. Still, the pace of layoffs remains historically high.
The total number of people who are receiving unemployment aid fell slightly, a sign that some people who were laid off when restaurants, retail chains and small businesses suddenly shut down have been recalled to work.
The figures are “consistent with a labor market that has begun what will be a slow and difficult healing process,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist at Oxford Economics. “Still, initial jobless claims remain at levels that at the start of the year might have seemed unthinkable.”
The total of Americans receiving unemployment aid tops 20 million. That compares to 1.54 million receiving help a year earlier. The unemployment rate for the week ending May 30 stood at 14.4%, a 0.2% decline from the previous week.
Last week’s jobs report showed that employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, an unexpected increase that suggested that the job market has bottomed out.
But the recovery has begun slowly. Though the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined from 14.7%, it is still a high 13.3%. And even with the May hiring gain, just one in nine jobs that were lost in March and April have returned. Nearly 21 million people are officially classified as unemployed.
Even those figures don't capture the full scope of the damage to the job market. Including people the government said had been erroneously categorized as employed in the May jobs report and those who lost jobs but didn't look for new ones, 32.5 million people are out of work, economists estimate. That would have raised May's unemployment rate to 19.7%.
Thursday’s report also shows that an additional 706,000 people applied for jobless benefits last week under a new program for self-employed and gig workers that made them eligible for aid for the first time. These figures aren’t adjusted for seasonal variations, so the government doesn’t include them in the official count.
The weekly reports on applications for unemployment benefits track layoffs. But they don't directly account for hiring, which can offset layoffs. The surprise job gain in May suggests that some employers are recalling laid-off workers.
Private real-time data also points to steady, if modest, rehiring. Data from Kronos, whose software tracks workers' hours, shows that the number of shifts worked has recovered steadily since bottoming in mid-April. Shifts worked have risen 25% since then, recovering nearly half the work that was lost to the pandemic-induced business shutdowns.
Unemployment benefits are providing significant support for jobless Americans, with total payments having reached $94 billion in May – six times the previous record set in 2010 just after the previous recession. This time, the benefits include an additional $600 a week from the federal government.
