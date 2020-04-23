The number of unemployment filings in Mississippi last week totaled 35,843, a 22 percent drop from the previous week's revised total of 45,748.
However, in the five weeks since the coronavirus began its stranglehold on the economy, unemployment filings in the Magnolia State have topped 186,000, roughly 15% of the state's workforce.
Nationwide, more than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. While that's 810,000 fewer than a week earlier, about 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid, or one in six American workers, during the past five weeks.
Unemployment now stands at 11%, an increase of 2.8 percentage points from the previous week.
Some economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%.
Economists also say the nation’s output could shrink by twice the amount that it did during the Great Recession, which ended in 2009.
An urgent question for the unemployed is how quickly the economy may rebound. Most economists expect some employers to start rehiring within a few months, though significant job gains aren't considered likely until later in the year.
Few experts foresee a downturn anywhere near as long as the Great Depression. During the Depression, unemployment stayed high for nearly a decade, with the jobless rate remaining above 14% from 1931 all the way to 1940. But unemployment is considered likely to remain elevated well into next year and probably beyond.
The number of people who are receiving unemployment benefits has reached a record 16 million, surpassing a previous high of 12 million set in 2010, just after the 2008-2009 recession ended. This figure reflects people who have managed to navigate the online or telephone application systems in their states, have been approved for benefits and are actually receiving checks.
Just about every major industry has absorbed sudden and severe layoffs. Economists at the Federal Reserve estimate that hotels and restaurants have shed the most jobs – 4 million since Feb. 15. That is nearly one-third of all the employees in that industry. The layoffs, striking hard at front-line service occupations, have disproportionately hit minority and lower-income workers, who typically have little or no financial cushions.
Construction has shed more than 9% of its jobs. So has a category that includes retail, shipping and utilities, the Fed estimated. A category that is made up of data processing and online publishing has cut 4.7%.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.