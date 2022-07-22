TUPELO • Mod Burger has its opening day employees in place, but is looking to hire additional staff for its anticipated opening sometime next week.
"We've had several people already coming in ready to order, but we've had to tell them we're not open yet," said owner Chris Stephenson. "Our online ordering system accidentally turned on one day, and we had several people show up ready to pick up their orders. We apologized and told them we'd invite them back."
Mod Burger is a fast-casual burger restaurant specializing in cooked-to-order burgers. It is located at 495 S. Gloster Street on the first floor of the Midtown Pointe II building directly below the BankOkolona lending office.
The restaurant is still hiring for general staff, cashiers and cooks as well as shift leads and manager candidates.
Mod Burger is a sister restaurant to Oxford Burger Co., located off the square in Oxford and owned by Tupelo native Kada Utley Stephenson and her husband, Chris Stephenson, and their college friend, Patrick McNulty.
The Stephensons are no strangers to Tupelo. Kada is from the city, and they previously owned Firehouse Subs in Oxford and Tupelo. He sold the Tupelo location in 2019.
Most Mod Burger employees will earn around $13 per hour, and the company pays a sliding pay scale with a base per hour pay of $8 per hour. Employees share in a tip pool which can increase pay to $11 to $16 per hour.
The Tupelo location will seat approximately 55 diners, and when it opens next week, it will be only for lunch. Dinner hours will follow in the next week, as Stephenson hopes to slowly roll out the opening to give his staff a chance to get used to working with large groups of customers.
"Our goal is to get burgers out in 10 minutes," Stephenson said.
