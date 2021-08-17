TUPELO – A fast-casual burger restaurant will be opening later this year on the first floor of the recently completed Midtown Pointe II building on the corner of Varsity Drive and South Gloster Street.
MOD Burger specializes in cooked-to order-burgers and fries, offering the standards like hamburgers and cheeseburgers. But the restaurant, according to its owners, also brings creative touches like the Mac Attack, a hamburger topped with creamy macaroni and cheese; the “Peanut Better Burger” which is topped with a house made peanut butter maple reduction and bacon; and the Big Cheddar which is topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
The burgers are fresh, never frozen, cooked to order and served with a signature house made burger sauce on a Martins’ Potato bun.
MOD Burger is a sister restaurant to Oxford Burger Co., located off the square in Oxford and is owned by Tupelo native, Kada Dawn Utley Stephenson, her husband Chris Stephenson and their college friend, Patrick McNulty.
Chris Stephenson said he looked forward to returning to the All-America City. He owned the Firehouse Subs in Oxford and opened the Tupelo Firehouse Subs in 2014 before selling it in 2019.
"My wife is from Tupelo, and when we opened our first restaurant, it did well and I don't mean to seem like I'm bragging," he said. "But the customer base really supported us. Tupelo seems to be a better place in terms of business. The customers were very consistent and loyal. If you do a good job in Tupelo, you earn the business and customers stick with you."
He said MOD Burger is "modeled after the great burger joints of America and hopes to bring the best of each burger joint experience" to the location in Tupelo.
Construction could start at early as the end of the week, and from that point, it should take 90-120 days to complete. Stephenson said management and crew from Oxford will help train the Tupelo crew and help with day-to-day operations, and a hiring date will be announced later this year.