Mark Monts, owner and President of Monts Paper & Packaging in Tupelo, poses for a portrait inside his family's business in November 2015. The business has been acquired by American Paper & Twine, a large regional independently owned wholesale distributor based in Nashville.
TUPELO • Monts Paper & Packaging has been acquired by American Paper & Twine, a large regional independently owned wholesale distributor based in Nashville.
The purchase of 76-year-old Monts Paper & Packaging expands American Paper & Twine’s reach and increases its share in the wholesale distribution market.
“We are delighted to bring Monts under the American Paper & Twine umbrella," said Karen Doochin Vingelen, American Paper & Twine President and COO. “It couldn't be a better fit. In addition to sharing a similar history, our companies were built on the same core values and customer first culture which has made us successful for 95 years."
Both companies are wholesale distributors of packaging materials, janitorial supplies, food service disposables, safety supplies and office products, servicing customers across a broad spectrum of market segments.
“The acquisition is a great match and allows American Paper & Twine to expand our service area throughout Mississippi,” said Bob Doochin, American Paper & Twine Chairman and CEO.
Monts Paper & Packaging President Mark Monts will continue to be active in the business.
"We are excited to bring together two successful privately owned businesses. It creates a wonderful opportunity for our employees and improves the total value we bring to our customers," Vingelen said.
Monts Paper & Packaging will operate as a division of American Paper & Twine for an interim period as the companies execute an integration plan. Vingelen said the transition should be "relatively seamless."
The acquisition continues a period of growth for American Paper & Twine. Over the last several years, the company opened a new distribution center in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, acquired RMJ Distributing Co. in Johnson City, Tennessee, and most recently expanded to offer full-service delivery operations in Northwest Arkansas.
The company was founded in 1926 and has more than 350 employees, over 100 delivery trucks and operates seven full-service distribution centers with combined warehouse space of over 550,000 square feet. The facilities are located throughout the Southeast in Nashville, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville, Little Rock, Atlanta and Muscle Shoals.
Monts Paper & Packaging was was started by Curtis and Walker Monts in 1945.