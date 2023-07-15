TUPELO – Angela Copeland cheerfully greets guests coming and going from the front desk of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Tupelo. But it's far from the only job the multi-tasking general manager has at the bustling hotel.
"On a given day, I can do maintenance, laundry, front desk housekeeping … yesterday, I was in scrubs," she said. "I think before I went on vacation, every day for 12 days I wore scrubs because it's easier to clean rooms because you have all these pockets you can use."
Hotel managers generally oversee the entire operations of a hotel, including staffing, guest relations, implementation of company policies and procedures, paying invoices and meeting sales and profit goals, among other responsibilities. GMs rely on the various departments to get everything done. But like her counterparts across the country, Copeland has to fill in when necessary because she doesn’t have enough workers to do everything required.
"I always tell my people that I would never ask them to do anything I wouldn't do," Copeland said.
Worker shortages are a problem in hotels nationwide. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 82% of hoteliers in a recent survey said they were experiencing a staffing shortage. Some 26% said their staffing shortage was severe, which is affecting the hotel’s ability to operate.
The industry currently has more than 100,000 open jobs amid a busy summer travel season.
"That's definitely something we see," said Lindsey Hines, director of sales for the Tupelo and Fulton Holiday Inn Express hotels. Hines and Copeland work for Wealth Hospitality, which has about 70 hotels in several states. Most are in Mississippi, including seven in Tupelo alone.
The AHLA survey revealed the most critical staffing need is housekeeping, with 40% of hotels ranking it as their top hiring need.
"It's tough," Hines said of the housekeeping shortage. "The good workers you do get, they're hard to keep. You want to take care of them and offer them incentives. And then sometimes you might have five workers lock arms and walk out the door together."
Hines called Copeland an example of a great leader, someone who's willing to step in and do whatever's needed to keep the hotel running as smoothly as possible.
"She's always asking, 'What can I do,' and not just barking out orders to one housekeeper who has 101 rooms to clean," Hines said.
So what are hotels doing to recruit more workers?
The AHLA said 75% of hotels are increasing wages, 64% are offering greater flexibility with hours and 36% are expanding benefits. Regardless, 87% say they still cannot fill open positions.
“The need for workers throughout the lodging industry continues to drive historic career opportunities for hotel employees, who are enjoying record wages and better benefits and flexibility than ever before,” AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers said in a statement.
Copeland, who's been working in the hotel industry for nearly 30 years, said she's seen a lot of changes during her career, much of them needed.
"We definitely pay more, and that's something that's changed drastically," she said. "I became a GM in 2017, and then housekeepers were paid $8 an hour, which was 75 cents more than minimum wage. But that was the only enticement for people not going to work in fast food. Now we're paying $12 an hour, and that's a big jump, but you have to do that."
Communication is key to any organization, and Copeland likes to keep her staff informed. She conducts meetings every morning to update her staff on what's going on, like what groups are arriving and what the hotel's scores were. She reads them guest reviews as well.
"I feel like that connection we make every morning helps keep things run smoother," she said. "It makes it more of a culture, a team atmosphere."
The guest satisfaction score is critical to get them to return, and it also shows up when potential guests scour the internet for places to stay. The higher the score, the more guests who walk through the lobby doors.
"Out of 2,484 Holiday Inn Expresses in North America, we're ranked 220th — we're definitely in the Top 10%, and we're not a new hotel," Copeland said. "This hotel has been around since 2003, and even though we did a complete renovation in 2019, there's still that wear and tear, but yet we're still maintaining that Top 10 percentile."
That goes back to the workers she relies upon and works with daily. Perhaps because of that openness and transparency, Copeland, while not immune to the problem, hasn't had as many issues with worker shortages as some properties.
"I try my best, especially when the first come on, to praise them and make them feel good," she said. "But it really is hard to find good employees nowadays. Every day I find out a little more of why it's so hard though."
Said Hines: "I think to have good employees, you have to have a good leader, and she's able to lead by example by word and example. That plays a big part."
