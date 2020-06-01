Moviegoers have been missing out on blockbusters since mid-March due to the coronavirus, but the nation's biggest theater chains are working to reopen.
Cinemark, the nation's third-largest theater chain with nearly 4,500 in 334 theaters in 41 states, is aiming for the first two weeks of July to reopen.
In a call to investors last month, Cinemark officials said they plan to have employees start coming back toward the end of June.
Memphis-based Malco Theaters, which has more than 30 locations, including Tupelo, Columbus, Corinth and Oxford, hasn't yet set a date.
"Right now, theatres are still closed and we are working behind the scenes to ensure a safe moviegoing experience," said Karen Melton, Malco's vice president and director of marketing.
See said detailed information would be released soon.
The nation's two largest theater chains, AMC and Regal, said they'll open in July as well.
As for Cinemark, which has a location at The Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo, reports indicate that the theater chain will release a “high profile library product” to attract audiences back.
But Cinemark officials also think it will take around three months for business to return to normal, with director Christopher Nolan’s "Tenet" being touted as the first new blockbuster on the Cinemark calendar in mid-July.
AMC has more than 1,000 theaters and 11,000 screens worldwide.
A spokesman said, "While we expect to open our theaters in the weeks ahead of these new blockbusters, utilizing creative programming of immensely popular previously released films, we would be wise to do so only directly in advance of the release of major new movie titles."
Following "Tenet's" release July 17, Disney's "Mulan" will be released a week later.
Cineworld, the owner of Regal cinemas in the U.S., also expects to reopen its doors for business in July.
The movie-theater giant said last week it anticipates that government restrictions related to cinemas will be lifted in each of its territories in the coming months and “anticipates the reopening of all of its cinemas in July.”
The London-based company closed all 787 screens in 10 countries said it “has put in place procedures to ensure a safe and enjoyable cinema experience for its employees and customers.”