TUPELO • After more than five months of sitting empty, Cinemark Movies 8 reopened on Tuesday at The Mall at Barnes Crossing.
While the selection of movies is limited for right now and included a few old favorites, that didn’t stop at least a dozen people from showing up for the first viewings at 4 p.m.
Witt and Abram Sullivan came to see “Jurassic Park,” the 1993 Steven Spielberg blockbuster.
“I saw it before he was born with his mom and his mom’s cousin,” Witt Sullivan said.
Seeing dinosaurs on the big screen is an unrivaled experience, and Witt Sullivan wanted his son to enjoy the movie in th same environment he did so many years ago.
For Steven Pill, it was also another trip down nostalgia lane. He was at Cinemark to see one of his favorites, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was originally released in 2001.
“The last time I saw a movie was probably a month before they stopped letting people in,” he said. “It’s been a long while.”
Cinemark began opening its nearly 400 theaters last Friday after closing them in March at the start of the coronvirus pandemic. The company said all theaters will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.
Officials said theater employees will sanitize high-touch areas every 30 minutes, and face masks are mandatory for all moviegoers. They can take them off when eating and drinking.
Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.
Seat wipes and hand sanitizer available for customer use also.
Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances.
Additionally, cash payments are not accepted at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.
Tupelo’s other large movie theater, Malco’s Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill, opened last Friday.