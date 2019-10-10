The Mississippi State University Extension Service is hosting three training sessions designed to help Mississippi producers understand the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill.
The 2018 Farm Bill Update meetings will be held at the Delta Research and Extension Center Nov. 4, the Mississippi Farm Bureau Conference Auditorium Nov. 5 and the North Mississippi Research and Extension Center Nov. 6. All sessions start at 1 p.m.
The sign-up period for the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill began in September and will continue until March 15, 2020. For the first selection, producers will be enrolling for both 2019 and 2020. The primary decision for many producers will be the choice between Agricultural Risk Coverage and the Price Loss Coverage programs.
“One of the key differences in this new farm bill is the ability to switch between Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage every year,” said MSU Extension agricultural economist Josh Maples. “In the past, that choice was binding for the life of the farm bill. Now, producers can decide which is best for them each year. This gives producers more control but also requires additional decision making each year.”
The sessions are free and open to the public.
The Delta Research and Extension Center is located at 82 Stoneville Road in Stoneville. The Mississippi Farm Bureau Conference Auditorium is located at 6311 Ridgewood Road in Jackson. The North Mississippi Research and Extension Center is located at 5421 Mississippi Highway 145 in Verona.