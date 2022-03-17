STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University has been awarded a $1.49 million grant to expand virtual reality workforce training in Clay, Kemper, Lowndes, Noxubee and Oktibbeha counties.
The grant was one of the Appalachian Regional Commission's nearly $21 million in grants for 21 projects impacting 211 counties through its POWER – Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative.
The MSU-sponsored “Infusing Virtual Reality in the Workforce” project will be used to enhance career and technical education infrastructure in those counties to provide virtual reality career exploration and job training simulations for careers in manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, construction, transportation, and warehouse industries.
“The Appalachian Regional Commission has provided Mississippians economic opportunities for decades,” said U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. “I am glad to see this latest grant come in the form of a partnership for Mississippi State and East Mississippi Community College students. This grant will give students cutting-edge tools to develop the kind of skills they need to be competitive in our workforce for decades to come.”
The project, which will be implemented in partnership with TRANSFRVR and East Mississippi Community College, is expected to reach more than 10,000 youth over the three-year period of the grant. EMCC and the Mississippi Department of Education provided matching funds to support the project.