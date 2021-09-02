TUPELO • Mugshots Grill and Bar in Tupelo quietly changed hands in early June, as the original franchisee, Johnny Robbins, sold it to a pair of company veterans.
Tray Gamble and Jim Hicks, who partnered to open the first Mugshots franchise in Meridian a decade ago and also opened the Starkville and Columbus locations have purchased the Tupelo location. It was a good fit to add Tupelo to the portfolio, Gamble said.
"We are some of the original operators of Mugshots," Gamble said. "Johnny, who built that beautiful building and is an entrepreneur in town, having Papa V's and Robbins Oil, wanted to hand the restaurant off to some operators and got interested in selling it to people who do it on a daily basis, and that's how the deal came together."
Robbins still owns the building, which opened in 2015 in Fairpark in downtown Tupelo directly on Main Street.
"Johnny has been right there when we've needed help with anything," Gamble said.
Gamble said business is good, but acknowledged that the restaurant, like others in the industry, has had to tackle the issue of labor, or the lack of it.
"We've been busy, but we've had the challenge of hiring and retaining staff," he said.
Gamble and Hicks installed a new general manager with six years of experience, and Gamble said she was on pace to hire additional workers. However, the recent spike in COVID-19's delta variant has dampened enthusiasm in applicants and customers alike.
"We're having to work with a slight staff again," he said, noting that the restaurant has about 35 employees but could use another 15.
"I think part of the issue is people are coming in and we're busy; the folks that are training them are busy. The managers are busy, and we're shorthanded," Gamble said. "So, some people are coming in and thinking, 'This is kind of crazy,' and they don't want to be a part of that."
Gamble said the restaurant will only be busier as development in the area continues. The four-story Hotel Tupelo, the opening of The Grandstand in Fairpark, plus other developments in or near the area should provide an economic spark.
"It's just getting in there and operating the store," Gamble said. "As operators, we're connected to our stores, we're connected to our managers and our staff, and we just want to run the best restaurant we can."
Gamble said they wanted to continue what Robbins accomplished with the restaurant.
"He had good sales and it was a good profitable restaurant," he said. "Johnny just didn't have time to run it and be in there."
Gamble would like to be a go-to venue for concert-goers at the nearby BancorpSouth Arena, and he'd also like to bring back live music.
"We want to do all that, but we have to get there first with staffing," he said.
Mugshots is a sports bar, and he said NFL games will play a prominent role in the eatery.
"We have lots of TVs and we will be showing NFL," Gamble said. "I don't get political. I know that was an issue previously, but that was an issue that affected our other stores, too. We had people getting on my social media and calling us if we were going to be showing NFL in Columbus and Starkville. But we're a sports bar, a casual dining restaurant with a full-service menu, and we will be showing football."
A grand reopening will be held in the near future, Gamble said.